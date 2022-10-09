Fawad Chaudhry said, “I want to express regret to the citizens of Karachi, how much good choice MQM-P gave for the governor, it shows how important it is to be extortionist for any position.”

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that parliament has become a joke as ruling party boycotts during the President’s address of joint session.

Addressing a press conference, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said, “I want to express regret to the citizens of Karachi, how much good choice MQM-P gave for the governor, it shows how important it is to be extortionist for anyposition.”

He said that Kamran Tessori played a role in the division of MQM while the party killed police officers during Karachi operation in the past. He said Karachi should not be given in hands of such people again and PTI will resist in this regard.

He said the Pakistan army, police, and other intuitions have made a lot of sacrifices in the restoration of peace in the city.

He welcomed that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajawa’s statement regarding the stability in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the parliament and Prime Minister’s office have become a joke. He said expressed concern over audio leaks and said audio leaks are happening daily in the PM’s House.

PTI leader said the minus Imran Khan formula will not be accepted and added that all opposition parties joined hands to oust the PTI Chairman. He said cases are being made against one of the popular leader of the country on daily basis.

He said that the security agencies should be ashamed of what is happening in Pakistan while the defence minister is saying that a forensic audit will be conducted of audios.

Fawad Chaudhry said survey reported showed that 66 percent of people want immediate elections and added that Pakistan’s politics has gone down in the last six months. He said free and fair is only salutation of all problems