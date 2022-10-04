PDM afraid of conducting elections on 123 NA seats: Asad Umar

While addressing a press conference, PTI leader Asad Umar has said audio leaks have come out on the issue of resignations

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday said federal government afraid of conducting elections for 123 seats as some resignations of PTI was being accepted under conspiracy.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has said audio leaks have come out on the issue of resignations in which there was a talk of accepting the resignations of the preferred persons.

He said that he is filing a petition against the political decision regarding resignations that all 123 resignations should be accepted together because Qasim Suri had accepted the resignations of all members of PTI. It is hoped that the High Court will decide on the issue of resignations soon.

He said Imran Khan’s government was brought down under a conspiracy in regime change operation and this operation was done to save the theft of hundreds of billions.

He said that after the cipher, Imran Khan had consulted the party and asked if we should stay in the current assembly or not, after the party consultation, all the members had decided to resign.

He said that it is the job of politicians to end political crises, but politicians have no role in the country’s democracy.

Asad Umar said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is not a state body but has become an ally of PDM which has followed the recommendations of political parties. He said that there are talks of postponing local body elections in Karachi as well, for which lack of police is being used as an excuse.

He said that during PTI regime, Imran Khan raised the issue of blasphemy in the United Nations and fought the case of Muslims around the world, while exports increased so much that they did not happen during his 10-year rule, industries were growing by more than 10 percent and record production of crops were observed.

“There was a record increase in production, remittances, Pakistan was growing at 6 percent for two consecutive years and six months ago and Pakistan was being welcomed all over the world.”