PDM will not hold any talks with Imran Khan, says JUI-F chief

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Monday categorically ruled out holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The JUI-F chief was talking to media persons along with PPP Senator and former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at Jamia Qasim-ul-Aloom.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stated that there was consensus among PDM to support the runner-up party in by-elections. However, he said that JUI-F and all parties of PDM were supporting Syed Ali Musa Gilani.

While responding to a question, he said the appointment of the next army chief will be done as per the constitution and the prime minister will decide on merit by following the law.

He added that Imran Khan should not dictate on that matter. “Imran Khan’s role in politics is over. We will not hold any talks with a non-serious and frivolous person like him.”

He said the JUI-F struggled to get rid of Imran Khan’s regime after a long struggle and they will not hold any talks with the party. He expressed that the general elections will be held on time as the incumbent government will complete its term.

To another query, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stated that Rana Sanaullah was also ready to respond to the long march’s call by PTI.

About the bill related to transgenders, he stated that the Parliament will make amendments after removing faults and it will be as per the teachings of Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani said that Imran Khan tried to isolate Pakistan from rest of the world.

Gilani recalled he used to receive ciphers when he was prime minister as it is a routine matter. However, he said Imran Khan played on this issue and tried to isolate Pakistan from the rest of the world.

Gillani remarked that he came to Qasim-ul-Aloom to seek formal support from Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for the upcoming by-election in support of Ali Musa Gillani.

Responding to a question, Gilani observed that the foreign funding case was very much clear. “This is an open and shut case. PTI concealed bank accounts. PTI always leveled allegations on others, however foreign funding proved against itself.”

To another question, Gilani remarked that Imran Khan should not discuss the issue of the appointment of army chief which is a prestigious office and development will occur as per law.

Regarding the rising inflation, Gilani remarked that the state was bound to honour international agreements. “PTI made agreements and the incumbent government had to honor the pledges. PDM government took difficult decisions by putting its popularity at stake in the better interest of the country,” he said.

