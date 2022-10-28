PEMRA stops TV channels from live coverage of PTI march

The PEMRA said all the TV channels could broadcast recorded speeches of political leaders.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday stopped all the TV channels from live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

The PEMRA said all the TV channels could broadcast recorded speeches of political leaders. The PEMRA said despite its restriction, only five TV channels aired delayed speeches.

“In spite of the PEMRA’s restrictions, some TV channels are not only airing live coverage of PTI leaders but inappropriate words against institutions as well,” it said adding that the live coverage by TV channels was a violation of the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court order.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Karachi began its rally on Friday from the Insaf House to Teen Talwar as a gesture of support for the main PTI rally of the Haqeeqi Azadi march, which kicked off today from Lahore.

Huge number of party activists and women participated in the rally which was led by PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar. Children were also sighted holding flags of the political party.

Addressing the rally, Bilal Ghaffar said his leader had said 15 years ago that they were thieves and his party would not let them proceed. He said fresh elections would be held in the country.

The PTI Karachi president said the imported government had downgraded Pakistan and it was the decisive phase of the movement.

He said they would leave Karachi to join the main rally from Toll Plaza. He said they would travel through different Sindh districts to join PTI chief Imran Khan on November 2 (Wednesday).