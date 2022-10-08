People benifiting up to PKR10 lac from Sehat card: Shah Mehmood

Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that people are benefiting from Sehat card up to PKR10 lac

Problems of officers up to grade 18 are solved here at the hospital, Shah Mehmood

New hospitals are being built in small towns, he said

Advertisement

MULTAN: Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that people are benefiting from Sehat card up to PKR10 lac, BOL News reported.

According to the details, speaking to the media at Multan Kidney Center, Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the ruler Health Center ‘Makhdoom Rashid’ was running for a long time and will be upgraded to the fullest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the problems of officers up to grade 18 are solved here at the hospital. He mentioned that political connection is not seen in the hospital.

“People are still not aware of the health card, while up to one million people are getting treatment with the health card,” PTI Vice Chairman said.

Moreover, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that we believe that the federal government will not show narrow-mindedness.

Advertisement

Also Read COAS instructs PMA cadets not to be misled by fake news or political wrangling KAKUL: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), told passed-out...

He further said that new hospitals are being built in small towns. Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that there was a lot of pressure on government hospitals.