Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
People benefiting up to PKR10 lac from Sehat Card: Shah Mehmood

People benefiting up to PKR10 lac from Sehat Card: Shah Mehmood

Articles
Advertisement
People benefiting up to PKR10 lac from Sehat Card: Shah Mehmood

People benifiting up to PKR10 lac from Sehat card: Shah Mehmood

Advertisement
  • Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that people are benefiting from Sehat card up to PKR10 lac
  • Problems of officers up to grade 18 are solved here at the hospital, Shah Mehmood
  • New hospitals are being built in small towns, he said
Advertisement

MULTAN: Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that people are benefiting from Sehat card up to PKR10 lac, BOL News reported.

According to the details, speaking to the media at Multan Kidney Center, Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the ruler Health Center ‘Makhdoom Rashid’ was running for a long time and will be upgraded to the fullest.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the problems of officers up to grade 18 are solved here at the hospital. He mentioned that political connection is not seen in the hospital.

“People are still not aware of the health card, while up to one million people are getting treatment with the health card,” PTI Vice Chairman said.

Moreover, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that we believe that the federal government will not show narrow-mindedness.

Advertisement

Also Read

COAS instructs PMA cadets not to be misled by fake news or political wrangling
COAS instructs PMA cadets not to be misled by fake news or political wrangling

KAKUL: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), told passed-out...


He further said that new hospitals are being built in small towns. Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that there was a lot of pressure on government hospitals.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story