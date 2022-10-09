CM Punjab said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW is the leader of all the other Holy Prophets.

LAHORE-Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the Muslim community on the auspicious occasion of ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ SAW and said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW is the leader of all the other Holy Prophets.

Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW as ‘Rehmatullil Alemeen’ (a bleesing for the whole world) in the world and the whole universe was bestowed with guidance. The Holy Prophet SAW transformed the Arabs into a civilized nation who were earlier plunged into the darkness of ignorance.

CM in his message on the eve of ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ SAW stated that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW presented an exemplary social and an economic system in a short span of time which is a beacon light for the whole world. The Holy Prophet SAW presented a complete charter of human rights on the eve of Khutba-e- Hujjat-ul- Wida. The Holy Prophet SAW had set a great tradition by pardoning the enemies on the eve of the conquest of Makkah and granted rights to the women as well as to the minorities for the first time in the world.

CM maintained that the life of the Holy Prophet SAW is a complete code of life for the whole world. The saying of Holy Prophet SAW is that a good Muslim is the one from whose hand and tongue the others remain safe. The Holy Prophet SAW prohibited dishonesty in the governmental affairs and is the harbinger of peace.

CM underscored that today the world is facing unrest, indecency along with moral and social downfall adding that the cause of all such evils is owing to distancing ourselves from the teachings of the Holy Prophet SAW. Undoubtedly, the world can become the center of peace and harmony by adopting the noble deeds and teachings of the Holy Prophet SAW as a beacon light in letter and spirit.

CM stated that the practical requirement of expressing our true love with the Holy Prophet SAW demands to fully adhere to his Seerat (character) and Sayings.

In connection with this blessed day we pray that may Allah Almighty forgive all our sins, mistakes and bless us with the intercession of the benefactor of humanity the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW Ameen!