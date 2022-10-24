Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case

Senior Anchorperson BOL News Arshad Sharif laid to rest
ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers were offered and...
Barrister Shoaib Razzaq filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an investigation of the alleged murder of Arshad Sharif on Monday, BOL News reported.
As per the details, the court orders that a commission should be formed to investigate under what conditions Arshad went out. However, it is notified that security agencies should liaise with Kenyan agencies to investigate.
According to the details, Chief Justice Athar Minallah is heared the application. He asked Shoaib Razzaq about Arshad’s body.
Barrister Shoaib Razzaq told Chief Justice that Arshad Sharif’s body is in Nairobi. He appealed to the court to bring Arshad’s dead body to Pakistan.
As per reports, IHC Court has issued a notice to the Interior Secretary and the Foreign Secretary. He directed the designated officer of the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet Arshad Sharif’s family immediately.
However, the court has asked for the report by tomorrow.
