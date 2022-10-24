Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case
Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case

Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case

Articles
Advertisement
Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case

Petition filed in IHC seeking investigation in Arshad Sharif case

Advertisement
  • Petition filed in IHC seeking an investigation in Arshad Sharif case.
  • It is notified that security agencies should liaise with Kenyan agencies to investigate.
  • IHC Court has issued a notice to the Interior Secretary and the Foreign Secretary.
Advertisement

Barrister Shoaib Razzaq filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an investigation of the alleged murder of Arshad Sharif on Monday, BOL News reported.

As per the details, the court orders that a commission should be formed to investigate under what conditions Arshad went out. However, it is notified that security agencies should liaise with Kenyan agencies to investigate.

According to the details, Chief Justice Athar Minallah is heared the application. He asked Shoaib Razzaq about Arshad’s body.

Barrister Shoaib Razzaq told Chief Justice that Arshad Sharif’s body is in Nairobi. He appealed to the court to bring Arshad’s dead body to Pakistan.

As per reports, IHC Court has issued a notice to the Interior Secretary and the Foreign Secretary. He directed the designated officer of the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet Arshad Sharif’s family immediately.

However, the court has asked for the report by tomorrow.

Advertisement

Also Read

Senior Anchorperson BOL News Arshad Sharif laid to rest
Senior Anchorperson BOL News Arshad Sharif laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers were offered and...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC reinstates AGP after removal by caretaker govt
LHC reinstates AGP after removal by caretaker govt
PDMA issues alert of heavy snowfall in Balochistan
PDMA issues alert of heavy snowfall in Balochistan
Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from tomorrow
Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from tomorrow
Pak Army faces Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener
Pak Army faces Navy in Inter-Departmental Basketball opener
Ishaq Dar leaves Pakistan, her economy at mercy of Allah
Ishaq Dar leaves Pakistan, her economy at mercy of Allah
Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Jenin city
Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Jenin city
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story