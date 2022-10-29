Pharmaceutical companies increases the prices of drugs on their own

KARACHI: The pharmaceutical companies have increased the prices of life-saving medicines on their own across Pakistan.

According to the details, there is a deadlock between the government and the companies on the issue of setting the prices of medicines in the country. As a result, pharmaceutical companies have increased the prices of several medicines.

The drug manufacturing companies have hiked the price of medicine box used for body pain Voren from Rs 915 to Rs 1,006.

The price of the mental health drug Paxil CR has also been increased after which the drug was priced at Rs 1,160 and is now being sold at Rs 1,230.

Similarly, 10 CAC 1000 tablets are now priced at Rs 216, while the drug Osonate D is now priced at Rs 400 instead of Rs 302, and the epilepsy drug Lacolep is priced at Rs 670 instead of Rs 585.

Similarly, the prices of milk cartons have also gone beyond the reach of the common people because a 400-gram milk pack has been priced at a minimum of 1800 and a maximum of 2500. While the prices of multivitamins also increased.

President Wholesale Chemist Council of Pakistan ( WCCP) Atif Hanif Blue confirmed that pharmaceutical companies have raised the prices of some medicines and added that poor patients are suffering a lot due to the increase in prices of drugs.

He revealed that few drugs have completely disappeared from the market while the prices of some have increased.