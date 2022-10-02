PIA hands over London Heathrow slots to foreign airlines

Advertisement
Articles
PIA has sublet seven slots at London Heathrow.

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has given its landing slots at Heathrow – one of the world’s busiest airport – to foreign airlines.

According to report, the national flag-carrier has sublet seven landing spots at London Heathrow to two different airlines. The airline has handed over six slots to Turkish Airlines and one slot to Kuwait Airways for a period of six months.

In this regard, an agreement was signed to sublet the slots by PIA. Sources revealed that PIA CEO approved subletting the slot to the foreign airlines.

The decision was taken after sanctions were imposed on the airline by the United Kingdom and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) after the pilots’ fake license scam.

Heathrow Airport authorities had applied for the cancellation of the spots due to sanctions imposed on PIA. The cancellation would have affected PIA’s operations at Heathrow.

PIA would have been allocated second-tier Gatwick or Luton airports in case of the slot cancellation. Therefore, PIA has decided to sublet the slots to other airlines.

PIA spokesperson said the slot at Heathrow are very important for the airline’s operation. He said the slot have been handed over for six months to other airlines and which will reclaimed when flight operations resume to the UK.

The spokesperson said slot will be reserved for the airline under the “baby sitting” concept at Heathrow, adding that Minister of Aviation is personally monitoring the matter.

It must be mentioned that European Union and the British authorities had banned all Pakistani airlines, including PIA, over the the pilot license issue.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has not been able to satisfy the European and British authorities despite the passage of two and a half years to resume operations.

 

