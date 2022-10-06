PIBC seeks US role to develop Pak-Indo relations

LAHORE: Pak India Business Council ( PIBC) has urged the United States of America to play a role in the development of the business and trade relationship between India and Pakistan.

Chairman PIBC Noor Muhammad Kasuri said while chairing the Executive Committee meeting of the body held here on Thursday in connection with 75 anniversary of Pak-US diplomatic relations.

Kasuri said, “The United States being a common friend and influential world power can bring both the countries on table and enable them to improve their political and economic relations”.

Kasuri also hailed millions of dollars in humanitarian assistance provided by the people and government of the United States for flood affectees in Pakistan.

US people has always been on the forefront to help Pakistan, he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan can’t forget Americans’ help during wars, earthquake, floods, coronavirus or other emergencies.

“People of Pakistan can’t forget US assistance programs like PL480 and educational, health and development of the agro-based economy of Pakistan “, he said.

He said US should work for improving the relationship between India and Pakistan with the spirit of help and peace in the world.