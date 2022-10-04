Pillion riding banned across Sindh till Oct 9

KARACHI: Sindh government has banned pillion riding across the province for five days till October 9, BOL News reported.

The Home Minister has issued a notification regarding the ban on pillion riding for five days during the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal to maintain law and order.

The ban will be imposed from Wednesday, October 5, (8th Rabi-ul-Awal) till Sunday, October 9 (12th Rabi-ul-Awal) which marks the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Chup Tazia religious processions are also taken out on 8th of Rabi-ul-Awal to commemorate the death of Imam Hasan al-Askari (RA). Law-enforcement agencies have already made all arrangements for the processions in different cities of the province including Karachi.

The festive occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be observed on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal falling on Sunday, October 9 as Muslims observe the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Advertisement

The day is observed with religious zeal and special prayers are offered on the occasion. Different buildings, shrines and monuments are illuminated with bright lights.

The government and religious organizations organize a number of programmes to highlight the exalted character and merciful acts of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.

The faithful renewed their pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger across the globe.

Also Read Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated on Oct 9 ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the month of Rabi-ul-Awal was not sighted on...

Advertisement