PM announces Rs5mn compensation for TV reporter Sadaf Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of TV reporter Sadaf Naeem who fell from the container during the PTI’s long march.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work. He also announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

The prime minister directed the authorities to hand over the financial assistance to the family of the deceased journalist after immediately completing the procedure.

The reporter fell off the container of the long march held by Imran Khan from Lahore to Islamabad. The tragic incident compelled the party to call the long march for the day.

رپورٹر صدف نعیم کی لانگ مارچ کنٹینر سے گرنے سے ہلاکت پر شدید دکھ ہے۔ اندوہناک واقعے پر جتنا افسوس کیاجائے، کم ہے۔ اہل خانہ سے دلی تعزیت کرتے ہیں۔ صدف نعیم ایک متحرک اور محنتی رپورٹر تھیں۔ مرحومہ کی مغفرت اہل خانہ کے لئے صبر جمیل کی دعا کرتے ہیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 30, 2022



President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of television journalist Sadaf Naeem.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has announced to end the third day of the long march after the tragic death of the female reporter.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the terrible accident that led to the death of reporter Sadaf Naeem during the long march.

“I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today,” he added.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the terrible accident that led to the death of Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem during our March today. I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers & condolences go to the family at this tragic time. We have cancelled our March for today. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed sorrow over the tragic death of the reporter in the incident.

He said Sadaf was a professional, hardworking and competent journalist. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased journalist.

A female reporter from a private news channel Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march after falling from the container-carry vehicle.

