PM arrives in Riyadh to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Riyadh on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the prime minister at the arrival upon arrival who was accompanied by a delegation comprising the federal ministers.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has also arrived with the prime minister. Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore and diplomatic officers were also present to receive the prime minister.

The prime minister held a meeting with Deputy Governor Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rehman and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has arrived to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit being held from October 25-27. He is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammed Bin Salman.

During his stay in Riyadh, the prime minister will hold consultations with the Saudi Crown Prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field, according to the Foreign Office.

Prior to his departure, the prime minister in a series of tweets said the present state of the global economy needed “new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths”.

“The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on the developing countries,” he said, adding that it was high time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.

The FII summit will convene the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy.

According to credible reports, the Saudi Crown Prince is also expected to visit Pakistan next month. Saudi Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman is expected to travel to Islamabad next month on a crucial visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier had visited Saudi Arabia soon after taking over in April this year. He paid a three-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

