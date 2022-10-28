ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to provide necessary funds to equip police with the latest gadgets and training techniques.

Addressing the passing out parade of the 48th batch of ASP at National Police Academy in Islamabad on Friday, he asked the Interior Secretary to prepare projects in this regard. He stressed there should be a forensic lab in the capital city besides its counter terrorism department should be a role model for the whole country.

The prime minister was appreciative of the role played by police in eradication of terrorism and restoration of peace in the country. He said the police personnel rendered their blood to protect the people from terrorists and criminal elements and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Shehbaz Sharif said during his tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was established in the province which has become a role model internationally.

The PM said despite being blessed with all resources, Pakistan lags behind in development. He said we need to learn from past mistakes to secure future of our coming generations.

Alluding to relations with Saudi Arabia and China, the Prime Minister said both the countries have always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

He said the present government has revived projects with Saudi Arabia which was facing delays over the last few years. He said Saudi Arabia will establish an oil refinery at a cost of ten to twelve billion dollars in Pakistan. He said the Saudi Crown Prince will soon visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said we are also trying to improve our relations with the United States.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant National Police Academy Allah Dino Khowaja said twenty four officers including seven lady officers have graduated today. He said training of young officers has been designed to be academically challenging and physically rigorous to prepare them in accordance with modern day requirements.

Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.

Assistant Superintendent Police Anam Sher won the sword of honour.