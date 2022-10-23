Issues won’t be resolved through creating divisions by holding rallies: PM Shehbaz
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected General Secretary of the Communist Party for the third time.
In his Twitter message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Chinese President and said that this election is a manifestation of the prudent leadership of Xi Jinping.
On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China. 🇵🇰 🇨🇳
— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 23, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif further said that this election is a reflection of the unwavering spirit of serving the people of China.
It was pertinent to mention here that Chinese President Xi Jinping has been elected as the President of China for the third time and he will be the ruler of China for another five years.
China’s Communist Party on Saturday reaffirmed Xi Jinping’s core position in all of the country’s leadership by handing him a party and the country rule for a third term.
It should be noted that former President Hu Jintao was forced out of the hall in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the annual meeting of the Communist Party of China.
Former President Hu Jintao, who participated in the annual meeting of the Communist Party of China, was sitting on the seat next to the current President Xi Jinping.
