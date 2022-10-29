PM forms 9-member committee to negotiate with PTI

The committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Prime Minister said that the committee has been established to maintain law and order and hold political talks regarding the long march.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we are democratic people and are ready to talk but will not let anyone take the law into their hands.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a nine-member committee for negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership regarding the long march.

The committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other members of the committee are; Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Aurangzeb, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Khalid Maqbool, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, and Maulana Asad.

The Prime Minister said that the committee has been established to maintain law and order and hold political talks regarding the long- march.

The committee will keep the Prime Minister informed about the issue of negotiations related to the long march.

In this regard, the Prime Minister said that there will be no compromise on law and order, but the doors are always open for negotiations.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that we are democratic people and are ready to talk but will not let anyone take the law into their hands.

Also Read PTI Azadi march: Marchers to reach Gujranwala today PTI Azadi march to reach Gujranwala today Marchers ready to kick off...

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan- led Azadi march is to reach Gujranwala today and the marchers have been waiting eagerly to embark on day two of the march at Shahdara Chowk.