PM grieved over Altaf Shah’s death in Indian custody

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the death of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, in Indian captivity.

On his Twitter handle the prime minister posted, “Deeply grieved at passing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani while in Indian captivity.”

Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was a cancer patient, the prime minister further said. “Custodial killings are norm in Modi’s India. My condolences to the bereaved family,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Earlier, Foreign Office summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) and conveyed the Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah who has been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years.

The Indian diplomat was told that the Indian authorities’ failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been diagnosed with renal cancer, was extremely disappointing. As a result of this negligence, Shah’s condition is worsening and the cancer is spreading to other parts of his body