ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the assassination of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court (BHC) and Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai in Kharan.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister asked the Balochistan government to use all resources to bring killers to justice. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz paid tributes to the services of Justice Noor Muhammad Maskanzai in the field of law and justice. He said such heinous and highly condemnable acts in Balochistan were aimed at spreading chaos and to terrorise the people.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to root out the menace of terrorism.

On October 14, Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was assassinated in an attack in Kharan, Balochistan.

Police sources had said Noor Meskanzai was critically wounded in the attack, therefore, he was shifted to hospital for treatment.

The deputy inspector general of police had said the former BHC chief justice succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

The DIG of Rakhshan Division had said another person Haji Mumtaz also got badly injured in the ambush.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai had served as the chief justice of the Shariat Court as well. He had become BHC top judge in 2014.

Advisors to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Meer Zia ullah Langau had sought a report of the incident from the deputy commissioner and directed the authorities to form a special team to arrest the culprits.

“The suspects should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to the justice. The criminals involved in such an incident deserve no pity,” he had said.

BHC Bar Association had condemned the lethal attack on Justice Noor, while he was at the mosque to offer Isha prayer. The association had demanded from the government and administration to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.