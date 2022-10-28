Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PM Shehbaz directs disbursement of resources for early rehabilitation of flood victims
PM Shehbaz directs disbursement of resources for early rehabilitation of flood victims

Articles
PM directs to provide medical aid to kids injured in Skardu gas leakage incident

  • Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed the prime minister on the extensive measures being taken to rehabilitate the affected people.
  • The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal of National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) , Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Secretary National Coordination Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.
  • Meanwhile, Shehbaz on Friday also expressed gratitude to the United States for additional $30 million flood relief assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the concerned departments to ensure the disbursement of all resources for early rehabilitation of the flood-affected people on top priority.

He was chairing a meeting to review rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. He was briefed on Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) prepared with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations agencies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed the prime minister on the extensive measures being taken to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal of National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) , Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Secretary National Coordination Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz on Friday also expressed gratitude to the United States for additional $30 million flood relief assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

“Grateful to U.S. government for the announcement of an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance for flood victims,” he said in a tweet. He mentioned that with the onset of winter, the challenges of food, health and shelter still persisted.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to show urgency in contributing to the UN flash appeal on relief assistance for the heavy rain-struck people of Pakistan. “World should promptly contribute to UN aid appeal to mitigate the impact of tragedy,” he said. US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday announced an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity-building efforts to $97 million this year. The new funding, according to a press statement by the U.S. embassy, will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach more than 4 million people.

