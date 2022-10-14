PM Shehbaz dwells on Pakistan’s commitment to cooperation in Asia

ASTANA: During the plenary proceedings, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, inter alia, made a statement articulating Pakistan’s key priorities and perspectives on a host of issues. Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and purposes of CICA was reaffirmed, according to the Foreign Office.

According to the details, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif participated in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Astana, Kazakhstan on October 13, 2022, and held important meetings with the regional leaders.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, besides interaction with other leaders.

More than a dozen heads of state and government, Vice Presidents of China and Vietnam, and many ministers participated in the summit, which coincided with the 30th-anniversary celebrations of CICA. Deliberations emphasized the important issues of cooperation, key priorities, and activities of CICA.

A number of decisions and outcome documents, including the Astana Statement on CICA Transformation, were approved during the event.

Advertisement

The CICA Member States also expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan facing the unprecedented climate-induced floods and called for supporting Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for relief assistance and the subsequent phase of rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Participation in the CICA Summit provided an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s point of view on important national, regional, and global issues.

Also Read PM calls for ‘peaceful dialogue’ to resolve conflict with India ASTANA: Hinting towards arch rival India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday...

The Prime Minister’s engagements with the world leaders gathered in Astana also served to further strengthen bilateral relations with these countries.