  PM Shehbaz felicitates Tayyip Erdogan on 99th Republic Day of Turkiye
PM Shehbaz felicitates Tayyip Erdogan on 99th Republic Day of Turkiye

  • The prime minister said Pakistan sought to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.
  • Meanwhile, a ceremony was held in connection with Republic Day of Turkiye in Lahore on Saturday.
  • Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif said Turkiye’s impressive economic strides under President Erdogan were acknowledged by the world.

The prime minister said Pakistan sought to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.

Also Read

CEO BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes strong bond between Pakistan & Turkey
CEO BOL Network Shoaib Shaikh wishes strong bond between Pakistan & Turkey

Founder and CEO of BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly extends...

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held in connection with Republic Day of Turkiye in Lahore on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey enjoy exemplary fraternal relations based on common faith, culture, values, civilization and historical linkages, mutual trust and support.

Meanwhile, founder and CEO of BOL Network Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh has warmly extends his wishes for the people of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the 99th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.

“Greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan & the people of Turkey on the celebration of your 99th anniversary.”

Shoaib Shaikh prayed that the bond between the two friendly states, Pakistan and Turkey, may strengthen more.

“As long-standing partners with shared democratic values, Turkey & Pakistan collaborate closely on a wide range of shared priorities. May our bond further strengthen!”

Turkey celebrates its national day each year on October 29. On this day in 1923, The First Grand National Assembly declared Türkiye to be a republic officially and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led the country’s independence movement, was elected as the first president.

October 29th is a national holiday celebrated throughout the country and in the TRNC every year.

