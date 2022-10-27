PM Shehbaz for enhanced Pak-Egypt cooperation in economy

According to the PM Office, the prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug that focused on further strengthening of Pakistan-Egypt relations and the upcoming COP-27 in Egypt.

Recalling his telephonic talk with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the prime minister appreciated the support and solidarity of Egypt in the wake of climate-induced floods which caused devastation in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close and cordial ties rooted in shared values and perceptions. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in the field of economy and emphasized greater engagement at leadership level, people-to-people contacts, and increased institutional linkages.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug that focused on further strengthening of Pakistan-Egypt relations and the upcoming COP-27 in Egypt.

Recalling his telephonic talk with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the prime minister appreciated the support and solidarity of Egypt in the wake of climate-induced floods which caused devastation in Pakistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan looked forward to active participation, including as co-chair of the ‘High-level Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities’. Pakistan will also represent the Group of 77 and China at the COP-27.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close and cordial ties rooted in shared values and perceptions. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Also Read Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt Pakistan has condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, which resulted in...

Advertisement

On May 9, Pakistan had condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, which resulted in death of eleven security personnel.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Government and people of Pakistan had extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

The statement had prayed for early recovery of those injured in the attack.

It further had said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt,” it had added.

Meanwhile, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism had martyred two youth in Kulgam district.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Cheyan Devsar area of the district.

Advertisement

During the so-called operation the Indian troops had blocked the entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet services.