PM Shehbaz gets permanent exemption to appear in court in money laundering case

LAHORE: The accountability court in Lahore has permanently exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from appearing in court for the continuation of the money laundering case.

Judge Qamar us Zaman granted the prime minister’s request and directed him to choose a representative to attend court on his behalf.

The court also awarded Hamza Shahbaz, the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, a one-day reprieve.

The court also requested that the National Accountability Bureau respond to Hamza’s request for permanent exemption from presence.

The FIA filed a challan against the two PML-N leaders in December last year for their alleged participation in the laundering of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The investigative team “discovered 28 Benami [untitled] accounts of the Shehbaz family through which Rs16.3 billion in money laundering was committed from 2008 to 2018.” It investigated the financial trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom, was arrested with Shehbaz and Hamza in the case. The FIR also named 14 additional people.

According to the report, the money was maintained in “secret accounts” that were entrusted to Shehbaz in his personal role. “The sum has nothing to do with the family’s sugar business.” Shehbaz collected it from the accounts of low-wage employees and transferred it outside of Pakistan.”