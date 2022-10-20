Shehbaz Sharif said youth made a major chunk of the country’s population and the government would have to further expand the initiatives to equip the young minds with modern education and skills.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched Youth Development Initiatives to enhance skills of students across the country.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif said youth made a major chunk of the country’s population and the government would have to further expand the initiatives to equip the young minds with modern education and skills.

He said Pakistan’s progress and survival lied in the development of Pakistan’s youth.

“These initiatives include 2,000 Internships for Young Engineers, 20 Under-Developed Districts Transformation Programme, 250 Mini Sports Complexes Initiative, Pakistan Innovation Fund, and 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programme,” he said.

On October 3, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had instructed the Ministry of Information and Technology to make the dashboard, for real-time monitoring of relief being provided to flood victims, more credible and transparent as per international standards.

Shehbaz Sharif had said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the dashboard that was postponed as the prime minister suggested some important improvement in it.

On this occasion, after a detailed briefing on flood related relief activities by various departments, the PM had also directed to hold a conference of international donors on October 6 to request them for arranging most needed food items, medicines and shelters.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal had stressed the need to prepare for dealing with negative impacts of climate change.

The minister had said the dashboard that was being developed would help the government dealing with any future disaster management through efficient coordination mechanism.