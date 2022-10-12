PM Shehbaz leaves for Astana to attend 6th CICA Summit

PM Shehbaz pleads to CJP to form judicial commission over Wazirabad incident

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday flew to Astana, Kazakhstan, to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Cabinet members and other high-ranking officials accompany him.

Previously, the Prime Minister stated in his tweets that this meeting is capable of establishing a new configuration of economic cooperation and security in Asia through greater connectivity.

The Prime Minister stated that the world is on the verge of a recession due to rising energy and food prices. As a result, he believes there is a greater need to foster participation and understanding in order to build win-win collaborations.

He stated that climate-related calamities necessitate collaborative efforts for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Advertisement

In his address to the CICA tomorrow, the Prime Minister will emphasize the importance of this unique venue for promoting communication, harmony, and cooperation among Asian countries in dealing with common difficulties.

The Prime Minister will also discuss Pakistan’s position on many regional and international concerns.

Also Read PM grieved over Altaf Shah’s death in Indian custody On his Twitter prime minister posted, “Deeply grieved at passing of prominent...

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet with the presidents of CICA member countries on the sidelines to boost cooperation in trade, investment, and energy.