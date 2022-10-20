Prime Minister Shehbaz ordered taking every possible measure to ensure supply of electricity.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take steps to reduce power load-shedding during winters to provide maximum relief to electricity consumers.

Chairing a meeting to discuss various proposals to overcome load-shedding in winters, he directed to cut reliance on imported fuel for power generation and utilise local resources instead to produce cheaper electricity.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastagir, PM’s Adviser Ahad Cheema, State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Special Assistants Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was told on Thursday that Pakistan Railway would complete the laying of 105 kilometers long rail track by March 23, 2023, to facilitate the transportation of Thar coal to power and cement plants as well as brick kilns across the country.

During a meeting, chaired by the prime minister, it was told that the new rail track would be laid from Chhor to Islamkot which would cost Rs58 billion, to be equally borne by both the federal and Sindh governments.

Shehbaz also constituted a committee under Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, with a mandate to assess the availability of coal from Thar Coal Mines and its demand in the local market, asking them to present a report within 72 hours.