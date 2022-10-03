Advertisement
  PM Shehbaz orders to make Digital Flood Dashboard more credible, transparent
PM Shehbaz orders to make Digital Flood Dashboard more credible, transparent

PM Shehbaz orders to make Digital Flood Dashboard more credible, transparent

Articles
PM Shehbaz orders to make Digital Flood Dashboard more credible, transparent

PM Shehbaz orders to make Digital Flood Dashboard more credible, transparent

  • Shehbaz Sharif said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the dashboard that was postponed as the prime minister suggested some important improvement in it.
  • After a detailed briefing on flood related relief activities by various departments, the PM also directed to hold a conference of international donors on October 6
  • Earlier, speaking on the occasion Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need to prepare ourselves for dealing negative impacts of climate change.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday instructed the Ministry of Information and Technology to make the dashboard, for real-time monitoring of relief being provided to flood victims, more credible and transparent as per international standards.

Shehbaz Sharif said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the dashboard that was postponed as the prime minister suggested some important improvement in it.

On this occasion, after a detailed briefing on flood related relief activities by various departments, the PM also directed to hold a conference of international donors on October 6 to request them for arranging most needed food items, medicines and shelters.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need to prepare for dealing with negative impacts of climate change.

The minister said the dashboard that was being developed would help the government dealing with any future disaster management through efficient coordination mechanism.

On October 2, Shehbaz Sharif had thanked China for its generous assistance to support the flood affected people of Pakistan.

In a tweet, the prime minister had said the Chinese friends were continuing to help the flood victims in Pakistan. He had said the total volume of aid had increased from 400 million to 644 million Chinese Yuan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had said, “We are deeply obliged to Chinese government, the Communist Party of China, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and the People’s Liberation Army for the assistance.”

 

