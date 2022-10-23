PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) tomorrow (Monday), BOL News reported.

The prime minister attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit being held in Riyadh which will be attended by business leaders and experts from around the world.

The conference called “Davos in the desert” is an initiative of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to expand the Kingdom’s role beyond oil in the global economy. The conference will kick off on Tuesday.

Hundreds of delegates from around the world including government officials, business leaders and even CEOs of American companies are attending the two-day Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz. He will hold talks on bilateral cooperation and economic affairs with Saudi leadership.

He is embarking on the tour at the invitation of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. He will attend the two-day conference and is scheduled to meet the Saudi leadership.

According to credible reports, the Saudi Crown Prince is also expected to visit Pakistan next month. Saudi Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman is expected to travel to Islamabad next month on a crucial visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier had visited Saudi Arabia soon after taking over in April this year. He paid a three-day visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

