The prime minister said Pakistan, despite contributing less than one per cent of the global carbon emissions, remains one of the countries most affected by the climate change.

He thanked the UK government for its 16.5 million pounds of humanitarian assistance provided to Pakistan.

Lord Wajid informed the prime minister that British Pakistanis were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for fellow Pakistanis

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to further deepen Pakistan-UK cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, security, defence, culture and people-to-people linkages.

He said this while talking to UK’s Deputy Leader of Labour Party, Angela Rayner who called on him in Islamabad along with Member of House of Lords Lord Wajid Khan.

The prime minister said Pakistan, despite contributing less than one per cent of the global carbon emissions, remains one of the countries most affected by the climate change.

He thanked the UK government for its 16.5 million pounds of humanitarian assistance provided to Pakistan.

Also Read Pakistan highly values its ties with EU: PM Shehbaz Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with the European Union, PM Shehbaz The...

Lord Wajid informed the prime minister that British Pakistanis were greatly engaged in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for fellow Pakistanis, who had been adversely affected by the recent floods.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with the European Union which was based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity, and development.

The prime minister appreciated the EU’s assistance in the wake of climate-induced massive floods in Pakistan. The prime minister was talking to European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic who called on him.

Expressing satisfaction at the high-level engagement between the two sides, the prime minister expressed hope that both sides would continue to work together to further enhance their bilateral trade and investment ties, to benefit from the GSP Plus Scheme, post-2023.

He also shared the details of the devastation caused by the floods to crops, housing, livestock, and critical infrastructure, as well as the death of more than sixteen hundred people.