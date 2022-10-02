PM thanks China for enhancing flood relief aid for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked China for its generous assistance to support the flood affected people of Pakistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said our Chinese friends are continuing to help the flood victims in Pakistan. He said the total volume of aid has increased from 400 million to 644 million Chinese Yuan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said we are deeply obliged to Chinese Government, the Communist Party of China, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and the People’s Liberation Army for the assistance.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan said Nong Rong had said the amount of assistance been increased to RMB 644 million (around US$90 million).

“China is the most reliable iron brother of Pakistan. Since the devastating floods occurred in Pakistan, among all countries, China has announced the biggest amount of assistance to Pakistan,” he said in a video message.

The envoy noted that the assistance comes from the Chinese government, the Communist Party of China, the Chinese army, the Red Cross. Society of China and sister provinces and cities, Chinese enterprises and individuals.

“Instead of finger-pointing against China-Pakistan cooperation,” Nong said, “some countries better do real and beneficial things for the people of Pakistan.” “Action is the truest and most powerful language”, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responding to statement by US Secretary of State Pakistan should seek debt suspension from China.

The spokesperson said the Chinese government has provided RMB 400 million worth of humanitarian assistance and China’s civil society has also lent a helping hand

The spokesman noted, “China and Pakistan have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. The Pakistani people know it best,” adding that “instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, the US might as well do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan.

