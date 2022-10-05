PM thanks UN chief for highlighting Pakistan’s post-flood needs

ISLAMABAD-As the United Nations(UN) launched a revised flash appeal of $816 million for flood-hit Pakistan a day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked the UN chief for effectively highlighting the country’s needs in the wake of disaster.

“With food and health crisis becoming graver, we need to ramp up action,” he said, emphasizing the need for persistent efforts for rehabilitation of flood-stricken people.

Earlier, On the basis of updated on-ground needs assessment of the flood situation in the country, an up-scaled flash appeal is being jointly launched by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

Ceremonies were simultaneously held in Islamabad and Geneva.