Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM thanks UN chief for highlighting Pakistan’s post-flood needs

PM thanks UN chief for highlighting Pakistan’s post-flood needs

Articles
Advertisement
PM thanks UN chief for highlighting Pakistan’s post-flood needs

PM thanks UN chief for highlighting Pakistan’s post-flood needs

Advertisement
  • “Thank you Antonio Guterres for your leadership in articulating needs of people affected by disastrous floods,” he said in a tweet.
  • The prime minister, however, stressed that the revised UN appeal of $816 million for flood victims underscored the need for “continued global engagement”.
  • The floods in Pakistan left around 1,600 dead and 33 million homeless, and inundating one-third of the country’s land.
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD-As the United Nations(UN) launched a revised flash appeal of $816 million for flood-hit Pakistan a day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday thanked the UN chief for effectively highlighting the country’s needs in the wake of disaster.

“Thank you Antonio Guterres for your leadership in articulating needs of people affected by disastrous floods,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister, however, stressed that the revised UN appeal of $816 million for flood victims underscored the need for “continued global engagement”.

“With food and health crisis becoming graver, we need to ramp up action,” he said, emphasizing the need for persistent efforts for rehabilitation of flood-stricken people.

 

Advertisement

The floods in Pakistan left around 1,600 dead and 33 million homeless, and inundating one-third of the country’s land.

 

Also Read

Govt, UN to launch joint flash appeal for flood affectees tomorrow
Govt, UN to launch joint flash appeal for flood affectees tomorrow

The revised 2022 Pakistan Flood Response Plan will be shared at the...

 

Earlier, On the basis of updated on-ground needs assessment of the flood situation in the country, an up-scaled flash appeal is being jointly launched by the government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

Ceremonies were simultaneously held in Islamabad and Geneva.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story