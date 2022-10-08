PM vows to resolve farmers’ issues, reviews Kissan package

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting on the package for farmers and directed that their issues should be resolved on a priority basis.

During the meeting, it was decided that the issue of wheat support price will be discussed in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the federal cabinet.

The prime minister also directed the preparation of a subsidy package for increasing seed production for cooking oil. It was also decided to set up a high-level committee to follow up on the expected decisions regarding the farmers’ package.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the preparation of a subsidy package in consultation with the provinces for resolving issues of farmers regarding the prices of fertilizers and electricity.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, and officials concerned attended the meeting. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah took part via video link.

It must be mentioned that last week thousands of farmers under the banner of Kissan Ittehad stage a massive week-long protest in Islamabad demanding a reduction in power tariffs and providing subsidies on materials.

The protest was called after the interior minister held extensive negotiations and assured the government will resolve their problems. A delegation of the farmers also held a meeting with the prime minister.

After the meetings, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government would unveil a historic Kissan package next week for development of the agriculture sector. He described agriculture as the backbone of national economy and said it was also essential for the socio-economic development of the country.

The prime minister directed the committee of relevant ministers to present actionable recommendations for the address the problems faced by growers, in consultation with their representatives at the earliest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif resolved to provide all possible relief for the development of agricultural sector and ensured the welfare of growers after receiving the committee’s recommendations and keeping in view the current economic situation.

He also announced to unveil the historic Kissan package during the Kissan conference to be held soon after 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

