PMD predicts dry weather in Karachi for next 24-hours

While there is a possibility of fog in the morning hours.

The minimum temperature is likely to be recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 38 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Karachi city has become polluted once again due to the change in weather.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in Karachi during the next 24 hours while there is a possibility of fog in the morning hours.

The Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain hot and dry in the city today, while the minimum temperature is likely to be recorded at 19.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that there is light fog in the city at the moment due to which the visibility in the suburbs of the city is being affected.

The forecast will be clear today, but there is no chance of rain, while there is a possibility of fog in the morning due to the high humidity in the air.

On the other hand, the air quality in Karachi city has become polluted once again due to the change in weather.

Advertisement

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), the quality of air pollution in Karachi has worsened, Karachi has become the first among the most polluted cities in the world, and the atmosphere of Karachi and Lahore has been declared very unhealthy.

The amount of polluted air in Karachi was recorded at 235 particulate meters, while the amount of polluted air in Lahore was recorded at 233 particulate meters.

Also Read Karachi weather: Temperature to continue hot and dry Weather will continue to be hot today in Karachi The minimum temperature...

It should be noted that pollution from 151 to 200 levels is harmful to health, pollution from 201 to 300 levels is extremely harmful to health, and more than 301 levels indicate dangerous pollution.