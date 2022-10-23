The notification has been issued after the approval of Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has appointed Hamza Shahbaz as the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

According to the details, Hamza Shehbaz has been appointed as the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly second time. The notification has been issued after the approval of Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan.

It should be noted that the post of opposition leader was vacant after the change of government.

Hamza Shehbaz became the chief minister of Punjab on April 30, 2022 after which he was de-notified as the Opposition leader.

The PML-N led coalition government lost its power in the Punjab after Pervaiz Elahi became the chief minister of the province as the Supreme Court had declared the ruling of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chief minister’s election illegal.

Pervaiz Elahi elected as chief minister of Punjab by obtaining 86 votes compared to Hamza’s 179.

