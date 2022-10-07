PML-N leadership vows to continue helping flood-affected people

PMLN is determined to continue its efforts with zeal until the flood-affected people are completely rehabilitated

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has stated their determination to continue their efforts with zeal until the flood-affected people are completely rehabilitated.

The decision was made during a party meeting in Islamabad presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The gathering praised the government and institutions, particularly the armed forces, for their efforts and zeal in assisting and rehabilitating flood victims.

The senior leadership of the PML-N also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s plan to attack Islamabad and determined that the miscreants would be dealt with harshly according to the law.

According to the party leaders, these elements are attempting to cause political instability and anarchy in the country by bleeding blood.

They claimed that these elements previously planned to cause Pakistan’s default, ruin the economy, sow discord in national institutions, assault institutions, and launch a slanderous campaign against martyrs.

In the guise of cipher, these forces also conspired against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Pakistan’s friends, and Pakistan’s security, and now these conspirators are conspiring against Pakistan’s economy and flood victims in the name of the long march.

The gathering praised the prime minister and his team for their efforts in strengthening the rupee against the dollar and the stock exchange, as well as saving the country from default.