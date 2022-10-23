Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  PML-N, PPP to bring no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate: sources
A no-confidence motion will be brought against Chairman Senate.

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, BOL News reported citing well-placed sources.

According to reports, the PML-N and PPP have agreed to remove Sanjrani as Chairman Senate. In this regard, a requisition has been prepared and signatures are being received by senators of both parties.

The PML-N and the PPP have started contacting other parties having representation in the Senate to gain their support. The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Awami National Party (ANP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have been approached to gather support for the no-trust motion.

Sources revealed that PPP will receive the coveted post if the no-confidence motion is successful. PPP Senator and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani is likely to become the Chairman Senate.

Sources privy to the development have said that Pakistan People’s Party’s senator Yousuf Raza Gilani is a strong candidate for the next chairman.

This is the second time that Sanjrani is facing a no-confidence motion as Chairman Senate. In 2019, Sadiq Sanjrani survived a motion of no-confidence pushed by the opposition.

The first no-confidence motion against Sadiq Sanjrani failed on 1 August 2019 The resolution to move the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani was passed by opposition senators, with 64 voting in its favour.

The opposition needed only 53 votes to oust Sanjrani but fell three short when the results of the secret ballot were announced. The final vote count was 50 votes in favour of the motion, five votes rejected, and 45 were cast against it.

 

 

