Edition: English
  PM's Focal Person on Digital Media Ahmed Jawad resigns
PM's Focal Person on Digital Media Ahmed Jawad resigns from his post

  • Ahmad Jawad in his resignation said he cannot remain part of any ‘cheating’ and added that commissions are set up in our country to put the issues on the back burner.
  •  He said preparations have started for the funeral of another truth while referring to a committee constituted to probe the murder of senior journalist  Arshad Sharif.
  • He requested the nation to stand with the truth and urged them to differentiate between truth and lie.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media and Technologies Ahmad Jawad resigned from his post and said he cannot remain part of any ‘cheating’.

Focal Person on Digital Media and Technologies Ahmad Jawad in his resignation said he cannot remain part of any ‘cheating’ and added that commissions are set up in our country to put the issues on the back burner.

He said preparations have started for the funeral of another truth, Ahmed Jawad while referring to a committee constituted to probe the murder of senior journalist and anchorperson  Arshad Sharif.

He requested the nation to stand with the truth and urged them to differentiate between truth and lie.  He said the time has come when youth should listen to the voice of their conscience.

He also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce the date of fresh elections as soon as possible.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s expelled former information secretary Ahmad Jawad as his focal person on digital media and technologies to fight the battle of narratives and counter the PTI on social media on August 05, 2022.

In February, Jawad had joined the PML-N after calling on the then-opposition leader in the National Assembly and incumbent PM at his Model Town residence.

