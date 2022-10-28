Advertisement
  Police plays important role in ending terrorism in country: PM
Police plays important role in ending terrorism in country: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the police have played an important role in ending terrorism in the country.

He shared these views during the passing out ceremony of the 48th Specialized Programme of the police service held at the National Police Academy in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated all the pass-outs and their parents.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the men and women of the nation  have made sacrificed for the country and played an important role in eliminating terrorism.

He said that today the daughters of the nation are progressing in every field and are contributing to the development of the nation.

He further said that Pakistan is a common country of all of us and Allah has given immense resources to this country but still today small countries have gone ahead of us, it is a matter of concern for all.

