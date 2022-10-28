He shared these views during the passing out ceremony of the 48th Specialized Programme of the police service held at the National Police Academy in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated all the pass-outs and their parents.

He further said that Pakistan is a common country of all of us and Allah has given immense resources but still today small countries have gone ahead of us, it is a matter of concern for all.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the police have played an important role in ending terrorism in the country.

He shared these views during the passing out ceremony of the 48th Specialized Programme of the police service held at the National Police Academy in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated all the pass-outs and their parents.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that the men and women of the nation have made sacrificed for the country and played an important role in eliminating terrorism.

He said that today the daughters of the nation are progressing in every field and are contributing to the development of the nation.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI long march: Sindh Police sent 2,000 officials to Islamabad ahead of long march Sindh Police Officers and personnel have been sent to Islamabad for security...

He further said that Pakistan is a common country of all of us and Allah has given immense resources to this country but still today small countries have gone ahead of us, it is a matter of concern for all.