Power breakdown in Sindh, Balochistan & Punjab

A major power breakdown has been reported in most cities of Pakistan

The power division has said that several southern power plants have been tripping in stages

Ministry of Power is diligently investigating the cause of the malfunction

KARACHI: A power breakdown has been reported in most cities of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab including Karachi on Thursday.

As per details, a major electricity breakdown was reported in Sindh, meanwhile, many areas of Punjab are also facing electricity outages.

The K-Electric spokesperson took to his Twitter to address the situation and maintained that reports of multiple outages were received and the power company is investigating the issue.

There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted. — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 13, 2022

On the other hand, technical faults in Guddu thermal power house caused the tripping of 6units that were generating 832 MW of electricity.

The power division has said that several southern power plants have been tripping in stages due to accidental breakdowns causing the obstruction in power transmission in the country.

“Ministry of Power is diligently investigating the cause of the malfunction. The power system will be fully restored as soon as possible.”

