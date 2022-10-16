Advertisement
The final result for PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.
The seat was won by PML-N candidate Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri in the 2018 general elections. He resigned on 16 July 2022. PML-N’s Chaudhry Iftikhar has won the by-polls.
Polling Stations: 153/153
Voter Turnout: 41.86%
PP-139 Sheikhupura-V by-election results 2022′
Party
|Candidate
Votes
|PML-N
|Chaudhry Iftikhar
|40829
|PTI
|Muhammad Abu Bakr
|37712
|TLP
|Muhammad Rauf
|15502
