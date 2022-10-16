Advertisement
The result for PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconfirmed figures.
In the 2018 general elections, the seat was won by Faisal Khan Niazi as a PML-N candidate. He later quit the party and joined the PTI.
Polling Stations: 176/176
Total Votes: 138,733
Voter Turnout: 53.32%
PP-209 Khanewal-VII by-election results 2022
Party
|Candidate
Votes
|PTI
|Faisal Khan Niazi
|71156
|MQM
|Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman
|57603
|TLP
|Rao Arif Sajjad
|4697
