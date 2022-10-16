The result for PP-209 (Khanewal-VII) in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconfirmed figures.

In the 2018 general elections, the seat was won by Faisal Khan Niazi as a PML-N candidate. He later quit the party and joined the PTI.

Polling Stations: 176/176

Total Votes: 138,733

Voter Turnout: 53.32%

PP-209 Khanewal-VII by-election results 2022

Party Candidate Votes PTI Faisal Khan Niazi 71156 MQM Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman 57603 TLP Rao Arif Sajjad 4697