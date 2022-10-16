PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V by-election result 2022

The result for PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V in the by-elections held on October 16, according to unofficial and unconsolidated figures.

In the 2018 general elections, the seat was won by PML-N Kashif Mahmood who was disqualified by the ECP in July 2022.

PTI candidate Malik Muzaffar Khan has won the election securing 59,957 votes, while PML-N’s Amanullah Sattar secured 48,147 votes.

Polling Stations: 168/168

Voter Turnout: 48.83%

