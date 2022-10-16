PPP’s Saleem Baloch, Salman Murad torture PTI leaders: Ali Zaidi

Ali Zaidi said ballot papers were being stamped with their symbols inside the polling station.

He said they were going to file a case against Saleem Baloch and Salman Murad.

“The police had given tacit approval to their wrongdoings,” Ali Zaidi said.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi on Sunday alleged that two Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Saleem Baloch and Salman Murad tortured PTI’s Bilal Ghaffar and Justice (retd) Rana, Bol News reported.

In a statement, Ali Zaidi said ballot papers were being stamped with their symbols inside the polling station. He said they were going to file a case against Saleem Baloch and Salman Murad.

“The police had given tacit approval to their wrongdoings,” Ali Zaidi said.

Also Read PTI’s Bilal Ghaffar manhandled, IG Sindh says situation under control IG Sindh said that the situation is completely under control " Since...

Meanwhile, the Inspector General (IG) Sindh said that the situation was completely under control in Karachi amid the by-polls being held on eight National Assembly (NA) and three Punjab Assembly seats.

While a mishap was reported in Karachi NA-237 where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Bilal Ghaffar was allegedly manhandled by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Hakim Baloch’s son.

Advertisement

The sources said that Bilal Ghaffar had been shifted to the hospital as he was injured.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that since morning no troublesome incident was reported and the situation was under control.

In a press conference along with provincial Election Commissioner AIjaz Anwar and chief secretary, Memon said that infringement of the law would not be tolerated and the show of power and arms was completely banned.

“No one will be allowed to use mobile phones on the premises and media should broadcast news with responsibility.”

He also said that officers are being alert at the polling stations and police are closely monitoring the situation.

“We have contingents but the force is currently working on the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. In case of LG polls, the personnel have to be recalled.”