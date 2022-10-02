PRCS provided relief items to 283 flood-affected households in Dadu and 380 families in Khairpur.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided relief items to 283 flood-affected households in Dadu and 380 families in Khairpur.

Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari distributed the relief items among affected families which included a hygiene kit, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, mosquito nets, and a family-sized tent.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Sardar Shahid Laghari said that the Pakistan Red Crescent has helped thousands of flood-affected families, especially in areas where no other organisation has reached due to lack of access, and this would continue until the last victim is helped.

He added that this is the third distribution in District Dadu. “Since August 28, Pakistan Red Crescent has been providing more than 15,000 gallons of safe drinking water per day to more than 2,000 flood-affected people in Johi Taluka, Dadu district”, said Chairman.

He also uttered that after providing relief, in the next phase, PRCS will also provide shelter and livelihood to the most vulnerable people affected by floods in Pakistan. The Pakistan Red Crescent will work until the last victim is rehabilitated, vowed its chairman.

While taking on the occasion, Senior Vice Chairman of PRCS-Sindh Raffique Ahmed Jafferi said that we are facing the biggest catastrophe in our history, and everyone in the Red Crescent, including management, staff, and volunteers, is working around the clock to reach flood victims and provide relief supplies to those in need in the 12 most vulnerable districts.

He added that now, PRCS is deploying more mobile health units, installing more water purification plants, and distributing portable water filters, date bars, and nutrition supplement sachets to flood-affected families.