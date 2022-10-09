President appoints Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh

President Arif Alvi has approved the summary appointment of Kamran Tessori as the Governor of Sindh

The approval has been granted by the president under Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Sindh governor post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago

According to the details, President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori as the Governor of Sindh.

Advertisement صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے محمد کامران خان ٹیسوری کی بطور گورنر سندھ تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے یہ منظوری آئین کے آرٹیکل 101، ایک، کے تحت دی گورنر سندھ کا عہدہ عمران اسماعیل کے استعفیٰ کے بعد سے خالی تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) October 9, 2022

On the other hand, the Sindh governor post had been vacant since PTI’s Imran Ismail’s resignation five months ago. Ismail resigned as Sindh governor in April 2022 following the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

A month ago, Kamran Tessori rejoined MQM-P who had been earlier blamed for creating a divide within the party and ouster of former MQM-P head Farooq Sattar.

