ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the third term.

The president, on his Twitter handle, extended his heartiest congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as CPC General Secretary, and the best wishes for his health and happiness.

“He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion for All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China,” the president posted in a tweet.

On his Twitter handle the prime minister posted “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term.”

The prime minister further said that it was a glowing tribute to President Xi’s sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.

The prime minister was one of the first world leaders who had sent a message of congratulation to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as party’s secretary general.

Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee’s first plenary session held on Sunday, according to a communique.

Xi Jinping presided over the session which was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members.

Xi was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi were elected as the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the session.

Also elected were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at the session, which endorsed the members of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat nominated by the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The plenary session named the members of the Central Military Commission. The session approved the secretary, deputy secretaries and members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) elected at the first plenary session of the 20th CCDI.