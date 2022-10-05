Advertisement
President rejects mercy petitions of five convicts involved in brutal crimes







ISLAMABAD:  President Dr Arif Alvi has rejected the mercy petitions of five condemned prisoners who had been sentenced to death after the charges of brutal crimes were proved against them.

The President rejected the mercy petitions of Muhammad Shaban s/o Muhammad Anwar who was sentenced to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl; Muhammad Imran s/o Faqir Muhammad who was sentenced to death for murdering his wife and two daughters with a butcher’s knife after a domestic dispute; Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Asghar Ali who was sentenced to death for murdering eight of his family members, including parents and 6 siblings; and Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Asghar s/o Muhammad Akram who were sentenced to death for committing the murder of two people after a minor dispute with them.

The President rejected the petitions under Article 45 of the Constitution that provides that the President shall have the power to grant pardon, reprieve and respite, and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority.

