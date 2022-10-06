‘Prices of commodities to drop after dollar price will slump to Rs200’

Ishaq Dar said stabilising national currency against US dollar would have positive impact on every citizen’s life.

To a question, he said the government was committed to fulfill the agreement made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Imran Khan had said that everyone was affected by the high inflation in Pakistan and the dollar was getting stronger against the rupee.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the government was taking measures to bring down dollar price to 200 rupees after which the prices of daily commodities would also come down.

“There is also a strong will to reduce inflation from 12 to 14 per cent and giving relief to common man,” he said talking to a local TV channel.

Ishaq Dar said stabilising national currency against US dollar would have positive impact on every citizen’s life.

To a question, he said the government was committed to fulfill the agreement made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Also Read Pakistan facing unusual inflation owing to poor policies: Imran Khan Imran Khan has said that today Pakistan is facing unusual inflation and...

On September 16, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Imran Khan had said that Pakistan was facing unusual inflation and every person was affected due to the current situation of the country.

Advertisement

In his message on Twitter, Imran Khan had criticised the government and said that the ratio of economic development was 6 per cent during the PTI government tenure. He said agriculture, education, and the economy were getting stronger while employment opportunities were also increased during previous government times.

He had said that everyone was affected by the high inflation in Pakistan and the dollar was getting stronger against the rupee.

Imran Khan had said that the IMF and World Bank reports clearly stated our economic performance of his government the best in the 70-year history of the country.

On May 13, holding former prime minister Imran Khan responsible for present economic catastrophe and unprecedented flight of US dollar against rupee, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the PTI regime plunged the country in the quagmire of problems.

Giving her reaction to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, she had said that Imran was squarely responsible for the US dollar’s historic flight against the Pakistani rupee.