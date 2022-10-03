Probe to be carried out into Imran Khan’s audio leaks: Marriyum

The information minister alleged that the PTI chairman has confessed to his crime of playing with the cipher in the audio leaks.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said criminal investigation will be carried out into the recent audio leaks of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan regarding diplomatic cipher.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, she said the responsibility to this effect has been entrusted to a committee of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which will work without any political interference.

The information minister said the PTI chairman has confessed to his crime of playing with the cipher in the audio leaks. She said Imran Khan then in an interview also admitted that he has lost the copy of Cipher.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is not a political matter but that of the national interests and the constitution, and it will be dealt legally. She regretted that Imran Khan compromised the national interests and violated the secrecy act for his political interests. She said this matter will be taken to logical conclusion.

She said the whole conspiracy and drama of Imran Khan stands exposed before the masses.

On September 27, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law brought half of the machinery during former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure.

“Maryam Nawaz never sought favour from me,” Shehbaz Sharif had said in response to a query about the audio tape leak from the Prime Minister House, while flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Sherry Rehman and others in Islamabad.

On the audio leak, he had said there was no mention of an illegal act in the conversation. However, he had said, audio leaks was a security lapse. It was not about his respect, it was a matter of Pakistan’s respect, he had said. “The audios should also be leaked when they exported sugar. Sugar scandal comprises of billions of rupees, where is the investigation team’s report,” he had queried.