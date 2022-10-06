Talking to ECP beat reporters in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the ECP chief was a biased and dishonest person.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the process of appointment of the chief election commissioner, members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) head should be changed.

Talking to ECP beat reporters in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the CEC was a biased and dishonest person. “I do not want to even see his face,” he said adding that the chief election commissioner should ethically resign after audio leaks.

“The audio leaks established that there is a nexus between the PML-N and election commission,” he said. He said that he would not appear before the ECP, rain or shine. He also said his party would contest elections no matter who the chief election commissioner was.

The former prime minister said the overseas Pakistanis were being distanced from the political process. He said his party would challenge if an amendment was made regarding overseas Pakistanis in the election rules.

“Overseas Pakistanis are being restricted from joining a political party because of the PTI. If they do not like overseas Pakistanis this much then they should not take remittances from them,” he said.

Imran Khan said the current chief election commissioner played the key role in stopping usage of electronic voting machines in elections. “I ask the ECP, what happened to the funding cases of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party? If transparent elections are not held, then the country would not be able to afford whatever will happen,” he said.